REMEMBER THIS IS A SCAM!

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office would like to warn the public of an active phone scam

circulating the area.



The Bossier Sheriff’s Office has received several calls from residents in the parish stating

that they have received a call from one of our employees. The calls are originating from the

following number 501-343-0355 and the caller is posing as “Sgt. Josh Cathcart” from the

Bossier Sheriff’s Office. THIS IS A SCAM.



Remember, do not send money to anyone over the phone if you receive a call from someone

stating that you have an active warrant with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office or any other law

enforcement agency. No one from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office will ever contact you and ask

for money over the phone.



Contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division (318)965-3418 if you have fallen

victim to this scam.