Reminder: Bossier Schools to hold town hall meeting Tuesday

A town hall meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 for the public to learn about the inner workings at Bossier Schools.

The community event will be held at the Bossier Instructional Center in Bossier City.

Attendees will be able to ask questions about how decisions are made at the district level, learn about the challenges faced by Bossier Schools, and take a look into the future.

“Everyone in our community is a stakeholder when it comes to public education. I encourage all members of the community to attend, ask questions and see where Bossier Schools are headed,” said Mitch Downey, Superintendent of Bossier Parish Schools.

Specifically, the town hall meeting will take a closer look at transportation, child nutrition, and planning/construction.

The Bossier Parish School Board meeting will follow two days later on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. also at BIC.