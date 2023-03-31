REMINDER: DOTD installing flashing yellow arrow traffic signals in Caddo Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reminds motorists that numerous traffic signals are being upgraded to feature the flashing yellow left turn arrows across Caddo Parish.

These signals are currently being installed as part of Phases 1 & 2 of the FYA projects for the northwest region. Some of the signals are already operational and drivers should be on the lookout for more signals to activated in the coming weeks.

The third project (Phase 3) provides for signal upgrades in the rest of the northwest District, which includes Bossier, Webster, DeSoto, Bienville, Claiborne and Red River Parishes. It is tentatively scheduled for letting in November 2023.

It’s important to understand how to navigate an intersection that features a flashing yellow left turn arrow. The FYA are in addition to the traditional red, yellow, and green signals.

HOW THE SIGNALS OPERATE:

When illuminated, the flashing yellow arrow allows waiting motorists to perform a left-hand turn after yielding to oncoming traffic. Oncoming traffic has a green light, so drivers must wait for a safe gap in the oncoming traffic before turning.

Flashing yellow arrow signals provide more opportunities for motorists to make a left-hand turn and reduce delays when traffic is light.

Motorists will eventually encounter the new flashing yellow arrows on all state-maintained traffic signals across Louisiana where a protected left turn already exists, as part of a federal standard for implementation of the signals.