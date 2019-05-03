Reminders before heading to the polls on May 4

BATON ROUGE — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding everyone that Saturday, May 4 is Election Day in 27 parishes.
In Bossier Parish, residents will be deciding whether to approve two property tax millages, one for a 22.94 mills for funding pay raises for teachers and classified employees, and 3.22 mills for a dedicated fund source for technology improvements
In preparation for Saturday’s Election Day activities, Secretary Ardoin is encouraging voters to remember:
- Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
- Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visitingwww.GeauxVote.com.
- Voters can also sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.
- Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit, but will be allowed to vote.
- Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or the secretary of state’s website at www.sos.la.gov.
For more information, contact our Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.