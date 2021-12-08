Home News-Free Renovations to the fourth floor at the Bossier Parish Courthouse are complete

Renovations to the fourth floor at the Bossier Parish Courthouse are complete

By
Randy Brown
-
7
0

From the Bossier Parish Police Jury:

Renovations to the fourth floor at the Bossier Parish Courthouse are complete and that means several members of the parish police jury’s staff are making themselves at home in new surroundings.

Parish Purchasing Agent/Projects Manager Jim Firth said the fourth floor is now home to the police jury’s accounting department, health and human resources and the staff of Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage
District No. 1.

Included in the $475,000 project is room for growth, if additional workers are needed.

Vacated offices on the first floor will not remain vacant, Firth said. Members of the engineering department will move down the aisle, gaining much-needed office and storage space.

Photos Courtesy of the Bossier Parish Police Jury:



  • Assistant Bossier Parish Treasurer Sandy Long in her new office
  • Bossier Parish Treasurer Stacey Fernandez checking her new files
  • Payroll Specialist Vickie Meek has a larger office space
