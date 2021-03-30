On March 5, Governor John Bel Edwards announced the launch of a new program that will help Louisiana renters and landlords experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



This funding allows the state the opportunity to serve more Louisianians and to expand the rental benefit for those in need by paying past due rent back to April 2020 and up to three months of forward rent.



The U.S. Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance –State Program aims to provide assistance among 57 parishes within the state. Regional community outreach contacts have been designated to provide community organizations with a direct link to obtain program information and communications materials, as well as to assist in navigating any issues clients may face in the program.



Regional contacts have been established. For the Northwest and West Central Louisiana area, Glynn E. Price Jr. administers the program for Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, DeSoto, Red River, Bienville, Natchitoches and Sabine parishes. He may be reached at northwest@lastaterent.com; or westcentral@lastaterent.com.



Funding approved by Congress through the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 from the U.S. Treasury will provide $308 million to Louisiana to help meet the ongoing needs of renters and landlords impacted by COVID-19.



Administering the U.S. Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance -State Program in 57 specific parishes will be the Louisiana Housing Corporation, in partnership with the Louisiana Office of Community Development.



Seven jurisdictions with populations over 200,000 have chosen to apply for and receive direct allocations from the U.S. Treasury, meaning they will administer their own programs.



Residents in Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Lafayette, Orleans and St. Tammany parishes will need to contact those jurisdictions directly for more information, and those programs may vary in terms of eligibility, prioritization, benefits and application processes.



To learn more, or to apply for the State Program, renters and landlords in the 57 program parishes can visitwww.LAStateRent.com. Individuals who may need additional help with their application to the State Program can call (877) 459-6555 to speak to a Program representative



How to apply for the program:



CREATE A PROFILE: Visit LAStateRent.com and click APPLY NOW to access the application portal. Applicants will then be prompted to register with a unique username and password. Once created, begin the application process and access the application at any time to check on its status.



COMPLETE THE APPLICATION: The online application allows individuals to quickly enter personal and household information, the rental unit, household income sources, and the COVID-19 financial impact to the household.



For a list of documents required and recommended in support of the application, refer to the checklist available on LAStateRent.com. Either a renter or a landlord can start the application process, but both must submit information in order to be eligible. Whichever party (renter or landlord) starts the application first will be required to invite the other to finish their part of the application.



SUBMIT: Once the required documentation is uploaded and the application indicates it is 100% complete, the system will prompt persons to submit the application. A confirmation email will follow submission. The individual’s landlord will also receive an email notifying them of the application and inviting them to complete the requirements necessary to process the application.



ELIGIBILITY REVIEW: Each application will be assigned to a case manager for review to ensure completeness and accuracy of all required eligibility documentation. Case managers will contact both renters and landlords via application portal to obtain any additional documentation required to complete processing.



APPROVAL NOTIFICATION: When rental assistance is approved, an email confirmation detailing the amount to be paid to the landlord on the applicant’s behalf will be received.



FUNDING: The landlord will be paid rental assistance on the applicant’s behalf in the form of an electronic funds transfer or via check.