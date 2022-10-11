Repairs happening on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway

Highway department workers for the Bossier Parish Police Jury are cutting out and

repairing sections of the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway (ART) in preparation for an

asphalt overlay project on the roadway that is scheduled to begin soon.



Workers are currently making repairs on the southern end of ART near the Red

River National Wildlife Refuge. While work is underway, the Parkway will remain

open to traffic. Motorists are urged to drive slowly and with caution through the

work areas and to be aware of workers and equipment.