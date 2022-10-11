Repairs happening on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway

Highway department workers for the Bossier Parish Police Jury are cutting out and
repairing sections of the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway (ART) in preparation for an
asphalt overlay project on the roadway that is scheduled to begin soon.
Workers are currently making repairs on the southern end of ART near the Red
River National Wildlife Refuge. While work is underway, the Parkway will remain
open to traffic. Motorists are urged to drive slowly and with caution through the
work areas and to be aware of workers and equipment.