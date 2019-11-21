Replacement of the Linton Road bridge might be delayed a year

Replacement of the Linton Road bridge might be delayed until 2021.

During Wednesday’s Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting, Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford told police jurors that he’s concerned about the timing of the project due to relocating utilities.

“We are working through some issues. We will know more by the end of December. My best guess at this point is we will not be doing it next year because of utilities,” he told police jurors.

However, Ford stopped shy of being definitive, saying the call would be made in January.

“We are funded for next year and we would like to do it, but we can’t get the utilities relocated,” said Ford.

The question came up when the police jury approved appraisal review services for the Linton Road Bridge over Black Bayou Reservoir project.

Police jurors approved considered proposal of Robert L. Russell, MAI, for appraisal review services for the Linton Road Bridge over Black Bayou Reservoir State Project.

The Linton Road bridge over Black Bayou Reservoir has served lake area residents since the late 1970s. It will be replaced for one with a concrete deck and concrete pilings.

The new 40-foot bridge will have two 12-foot lanes with 8-foot shoulders on each side. The bridge is currently only 28 feet wide.

The $2.6 million project is being funded through the Federal Off System Bridge Program, which the parish participates in. The new bridge will be similar to several others in the parish, including the nearby Parks Road bridge.