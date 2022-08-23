Report flood damage

Anyone who has suffered flood damage to a property in which they live as a result

of the recent heavy rains may self-report that damage to a state reporting site,

according to Ian Snellgrove, director of the Bossier Office of Homeland Security

and Emergency Preparedness.



Snellgrove said the state website https://damage.la.gov allows citizens to input

information regarding disaster-related damage.



Damage.la.gov is a virtual Louisiana initiative and damage reporting process

launched by GOHSEP in the spring of 2020. Persons can self-report damages in

the aftermath of significant disasters including hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and

winter weather.



If a residence has taken damage due to effects from severe weather, go to the site

to begin the reporting process. Reports help parish, state, and federal authorities

better understand the location and severity of damage impacts and expedites the

individual assistance process following major disasters and emergencies.