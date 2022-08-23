Report flood damage

Anyone who has suffered flood damage to a property in which they live as a result
of the recent heavy rains may self-report that damage to a state reporting site,
according to Ian Snellgrove, director of the Bossier Office of Homeland Security
and Emergency Preparedness.
Snellgrove said the state website https://damage.la.gov allows citizens to input
information regarding disaster-related damage.
Damage.la.gov is a virtual Louisiana initiative and damage reporting process
launched by GOHSEP in the spring of 2020. Persons can self-report damages in
the aftermath of significant disasters including hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and
winter weather.
If a residence has taken damage due to effects from severe weather, go to the site
to begin the reporting process. Reports help parish, state, and federal authorities
better understand the location and severity of damage impacts and expedites the
individual assistance process following major disasters and emergencies.