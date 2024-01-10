Reports: Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban is retiring

Nick Saban, who led LSU to the 2003 national championship and won six more titles at Alabama, is retiring, according to multiple media reports.

ESPN’s Chris Low was the first to report the news.

Saban was head coach at LSU from 2000-2004. He was 48-16. His 2003 team went 13-1.

After two seasons as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, Saban accepted the position as head coach at Alabama.

His first team went 7-6, defeating Colorado 30-24 in the 2007 Independence Bowl.

Saban won his first national title at Alabama in 2009, guiding the Crimson Tide to a 14-0 record.

His other national championships came in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020.

Saban was 206-29 on the field 17 seasons at Alabama. (The NCAA ruled that five of his victories in 2007 be vacated due to “textbook-related infractions” that began under previous head coach Mike Shula.according to Wikipedia.

Saban began his head coaching career at Toledo. He was there for one season before becoming head coach at Michigan State.

Saban left Michigan State for LSU after four seasons.

Saban’s overall record was officially 292-71.

In 2021, Saban became a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.