Reps. Johnson, Roy, Massie, and Colleagues Demand Answers from Pentagon on Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate’s Effect on Military Readiness

47 Republican Members of Congress led by United States Representatives Mike Johnson (LA-04), Chip Roy (TX-21), and Thomas Massie (KY-04) today sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin demanding answers from the Pentagon regarding the effect of the Secretary’s military COVID-19 vaccine mandate on the readiness of America’s Armed Forces.

“The Biden Administration’s military vaccine mandate is clearly harming military readiness by creating unnecessary recruiting and retention shortfalls,” said Representative Johnson. “And now, after the Pentagon has tried, and failed, to make up the difference by reducing recruitment standards, over 100,000 servicemembers—who taxpayers paid to train—face discharge during the worst recruiting year in our military’s history. All of this over an illness that is extremely unlikely to have any significant effect on our servicemembers. Until the Secretary of Defense withdraws this disastrous mandate, or begins rapidly granting more exemptions, the readiness and professionalism of our Armed Forces will suffer.”

“Joe Biden’s message to young, healthy American patriots is clear: unless you submit to taking a politicized, ineffective COVID-19 vaccine, you cannot serve in the Armed Forces,” said Representative Roy. “Through their tyrannical military vaccine mandate, this Administration is intentionally forcing out thousands of the brave men and women who sacrifice to serve our country. This de facto ideological purge will continue to undermine our military readiness for years to come.”

“Telling servicemembers they can apply for religious exemptions from COVID vaccine mandates while denying almost all requests received is fraud,” said Representative Massie. “Our letter asks the Department of Defense (DOD) to provide the data needed to determine if the DOD is perpetuating this fraud on our military personnel. A policy of blanket denials is unjust, especially when the COVID shots forced on the military by the Secretary of Defense were not FDA approved as is legally required for any compulsory vaccine.”

Representatives Elise Stefanik (NY), Robert Aderholt (AL), Rick Allen (GA), Jim Banks (IN), Jack Bergman (MI), Andy Biggs (AZ), Dan Bishop (NC), Tim Burchett (TN), Ben Cline (VA), Dan Crenshaw (TX), Warren Davidson (OH), Scott DesJarlais (TN), Jeff Duncan (SC), Scott Franklin (FL), Matt Gaetz (FL), Louie Gohmert (TX), Bob Good (VA), Lance Gooden (TX), Garret Graves (LA), Mark Green (TN), Glenn Grothman (WI), Diana Harshbarger (TN), Vicky Hartzler (MO), Clay Higgins (LA), Richard Hudson (NC), Ronny Jackson (TX), Doug Lamborn (CO), Debbie Lesko (AZ), Billy Long (MO), Tracey Mann (KS), Brian Mast (FL), Lisa McClain (MI), Mary Miller (IL), Markwayne Mullin (OK), Greg Murphy (NC), Ralph Norman (SC), Bill Posey (FL), Guy Reschenthaler (PA), John Rutherford (FL), Chris Smith (NJ), Jason Smith (MO), Pete Stauber (MN), Greg Steube (FL), and Jeff Van Drew (NJ) also joined the letter.