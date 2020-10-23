RESCHEDULED – LANE CLOSURE: US 80 (Texas St.) Bridge over Red River, Caddo & Bossier Parishes

UPDATE (10/23/2020): This lane closure has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the time listed below.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Friday, October 23, 2020, the westbound outside lane on the US 80 (Texas Street) Bridge over the Red River in Caddo & Bossier Parishes will be closed.

This lane closure is scheduled to take place from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and is necessary to allow the contractor to safely perform follow-up work to the lighting system on the bridge.

This work is related to the rehabilitation project for the Texas Street Bridge.

Alternate Route: N/A

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.