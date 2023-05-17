Looking for a career, or even a career change? If so, Bossier Parish Library’s East

80 branch, 1050 Bellevue Rd. in Haughton will be the place to be.



Several local and area companies will be at the East 80 branch Tuesday, May 23

from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for a Career and Resource Fair designed to introduce

individuals to companies looking for the right employees wanting to jumpstart a

future.



Companies and organizations registered for the Fair include All About Us,

McDonalds, Evergreen Life Services, Brookshires, Louisiana Downs, Louisiana

Workforce Commission and Bossier Sheriff Office.



Also, Marco’s Pizza, Volunteers Of America, Bossier Parish Community College,

CADA, Shreveport Job Corps, Chipotle Mexican and Humana.



Anyone with questions about the event may call the branch at 318-949-2665.