Restoration Continues: Line, Transmission and Forestry Crews Continue to Work to Restore Power to All

While power has been restored to more than 95 percent of nearly 250,000 Ark-La-Tex residents following last week’s super cell storm, SWEPCO’s efforts continue for approximately 10,000 customers who remain without power.

Forestry, distribution, transmission and line crews continue working together to help repower all areas in the latest push to return everyone to service.

“In my career, this was easily one of the worst storms we’ve seen in regard to the extensive and historic transmission damage across our three-state service territory,” said Brett Mattison, SWEPCO President and COO. “As part of our normal storm preparedness efforts, the SWEPCO team has practiced our storm response. There was no forewarning for this June storm and our training proved to be vital in our restoration efforts.”

Crews made incredible progress following the historic storm that hit the Ark-La-Tex last Friday; lots of work remains.

“I remain proud of the SWEPCO team who were joined by nearly 4,000 utility professionals. Together our SWEPCO team joined by additional resources have demonstrated resolve, resiliency and grit while working hard to rebuild our energy delivery system,” Mattison added.

As of 3:30 p.m., SWEPCO reports show an estimated 10,000 customers remain without power including:

6,450 customers in Shreveport district including Bossier City and Haughton

3,517 customers in the Longview district including Marshall, Carthage, and Gladewater

NOTE: If you get a text alert that your power is back on, but you’re still without power, report your outage by replying OUT to that text message.

Is Your Home Able to Accept Power?

As we continue to make progress to rebuild our energy delivery system, now is the time to determine if your home is ready to accept power. SWEPCO cannot connect power to a home or business if there is damage to the service entrance, which is owned by the customer. Customers need to have a licensed electrician repair this damage before power can be restored.

Learn more: https://www.swepco.com/safety/#after-the-storm

Find more post-storm questions and answers: https://swepco.com/outages/faq/