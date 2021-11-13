Bossier Parish voters make important decisions in Saturday’s election

It’s Election Day. The polls closed at 8 p.m. and the results are in. According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website, unofficial results show that Bossier Parish voters voted as follows:
Bossier Parish Police Jury District 5
Early & Absentee Reporting – 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting – 8 of 8 precincts
Julianna Parks (REP) 61% 1,068 votes
Mindy Wardlaw (REP) 39% 682 votes
Total: 1,750
Unofficial Turnout: 19.1%
Bossier Parish School Board District 11
Early & Absentee Reporting – 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting – 7 of 7 precincts
Robert Bertrand (REP) 73% 685 votes
Miki M. Royer (DEM) 27% 247 votes
Total: 932
Unofficial Turnout: 14.9%
Mayor Town of Plain Dealing
Early & Absentee Reporting – 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting – 1 of 1 precincts
Shavonda E. Gay (NOPTY) 55% 74 votes
“Jim” Parrish (NOPTY) 45% 60 votes
Total: 134
Unofficial Turnout: 24.5%
Bossier City Council District 1
Early & Absentee Reporting – 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting – 11 of 11 precincts
Darren Ashley (DEM) 16% 276 votes
Brian Hammons (REP) 48% 816 votes
Michael “Lum” Lombardino (IND) 36% 607 votes
Total: 1,699
Unofficial Turnout: 19.0%
Runoff: Brian Hammons (REP) and Michael “Lum” Lombardino (IND)
Louisiana Constitutional Amendments:
CA NO. 1 (ACT 131, 2021 – HB 199) — Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance, and collection of sales and use tax
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting – 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting – 82 of 82 precincts Votes
YES 52% 4,788 votes
NO 48% 4,403 votes
Total: 9,191
Unofficial Turnout: 12.3%
CA NO. 2 (ACT 134, 2021 – SB 159) — Lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting – 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting – 82 of 82 precincts Votes
YES 60% 5,511 votes
NO 40% 3,698 votes
Total: 9,209
Unofficial Turnout: 12.3%
CA NO. 3 (ACT 132, 2021 – SB 87) — Allows certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting – 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting – 82 of 82 precincts Votes
YES 38% 3,432 votes
NO 62% 5,701 votes
Total: 9,133
Unofficial Turnout: 12.2%
CA NO. 4 (ACT 157, 2021 – HB 487) — Increases amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting – 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting – 82 of 82 precincts Votes
YES 27% 2,500 votes
NO 73% 6,602 votes
Total: 9,102
Unofficial Turnout: 12.1%
Fire Protection District No. 7 — 23.9 Mills Renewal – BOC – 10 Yrs.
Early & Absentee Reporting – 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting – 2 of 2 precincts Votes
YES 57% 85 votes
NO 43% 63 votes
Total: 148
Unofficial Turnout: 12.5%