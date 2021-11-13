Bossier Parish voters make important decisions in Saturday’s election

It’s Election Day. The polls closed at 8 p.m. and the results are in. According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website, unofficial results show that Bossier Parish voters voted as follows:



Bossier Parish Police Jury District 5



Early & Absentee Reporting – 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting – 8 of 8 precincts

Julianna Parks (REP) 61% 1,068 votes

Mindy Wardlaw (REP) 39% 682 votes

Total: 1,750

Unofficial Turnout: 19.1%



Bossier Parish School Board District 11



Early & Absentee Reporting – 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting – 7 of 7 precincts

Robert Bertrand (REP) 73% 685 votes

Miki M. Royer (DEM) 27% 247 votes

Total: 932

Unofficial Turnout: 14.9%



Mayor Town of Plain Dealing



Early & Absentee Reporting – 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting – 1 of 1 precincts

Shavonda E. Gay (NOPTY) 55% 74 votes

“Jim” Parrish (NOPTY) 45% 60 votes

Total: 134

Unofficial Turnout: 24.5%



Bossier City Council District 1



Early & Absentee Reporting – 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting – 11 of 11 precincts

Darren Ashley (DEM) 16% 276 votes

Brian Hammons (REP) 48% 816 votes

Michael “Lum” Lombardino (IND) 36% 607 votes

Total: 1,699

Unofficial Turnout: 19.0%

Runoff: Brian Hammons (REP) and Michael “Lum” Lombardino (IND)



Louisiana Constitutional Amendments:



CA NO. 1 (ACT 131, 2021 – HB 199) — Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance, and collection of sales and use tax

Runs in multiple parishes



Early & Absentee Reporting – 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting – 82 of 82 precincts Votes

YES 52% 4,788 votes

NO 48% 4,403 votes

Total: 9,191

Unofficial Turnout: 12.3%



CA NO. 2 (ACT 134, 2021 – SB 159) — Lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes

Runs in multiple parishes



Early & Absentee Reporting – 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting – 82 of 82 precincts Votes

YES 60% 5,511 votes

NO 40% 3,698 votes

Total: 9,209

Unofficial Turnout: 12.3%



CA NO. 3 (ACT 132, 2021 – SB 87) — Allows certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes

Runs in multiple parishes



Early & Absentee Reporting – 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting – 82 of 82 precincts Votes

YES 38% 3,432 votes

NO 62% 5,701 votes

Total: 9,133

Unofficial Turnout: 12.2%



CA NO. 4 (ACT 157, 2021 – HB 487) — Increases amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected

Runs in multiple parishes



Early & Absentee Reporting – 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting – 82 of 82 precincts Votes

YES 27% 2,500 votes

NO 73% 6,602 votes

Total: 9,102

Unofficial Turnout: 12.1%



Fire Protection District No. 7 — 23.9 Mills Renewal – BOC – 10 Yrs.



Early & Absentee Reporting – 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting – 2 of 2 precincts Votes

YES 57% 85 votes

NO 43% 63 votes

Total: 148

Unofficial Turnout: 12.5%