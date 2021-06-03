Resumes Sought

A special meeting of the Bossier Parish Police Jury will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 14 in the jury meeting room in the Bossier Parish courthouse to appoint a replacement for jury District 5. This vacancy was created by the resignation of Jack “Bump” Skaggs.



Any person interested in the appointment should submit a resume to the Police Jury office by the end of business day at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 11. Resumes may be delivered in person or by mailing to the Bossier Parish Police Jury, P.O. Box 70, Benton, LA, 71006.



Resumes may also be emailed to rhauser@bossierparishla.gov. All resumes must be received by 4:30 p.m. June 11.

A special election will be called in October to fill the unexpired term in District 5.