Reta Jo Vassar Pieper

Bossier City, LA – Mrs. Reta Jo Vassar Pieper, 81, of Bossier City, LA, passed away August 28, 2020.

Services for Mrs. Pieper will begin with a Visitation from 1 PM until 2 PM, followed by the Funeral at 2 PM, each on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel, Haughton.

Reta Jo was born to the proud parents, Albert and Mary Vasser, on July 28 1939, in Anson, TX. She grew up in Anson and graduated from Anson High in 1957. Only a few years later, she met a handsome young serviceman stationed in Abilene, TX and decided against setting him up with a dear friend of hers and soon married that young man, James Howard Pieper, on September 4, 1960.

In her adult years the couple had three children. In addition to her responsibilities as a loving mother, Reta worked in retail working her way up to supervisor for Dillard’s for many years. Ultimately, she set out on another path she felt the Lord guided her into, as she became a preschool Teacher at First United Methodist Church of Bossier City. She became most proud of that ‘Calling’. Other passions of Mrs. Pieper were those of crafting, to include creating snowmen of numerous types out of various materials, and loved collecting snowmen, where ever she found them, whether she made them, or not. She also adored Christmas and the season in general; and most dear to her was the joy of her family, especially, her grandchildren.

Preceding Mrs. Pieper in Death were: father, Albert Jefferson Vasser; mother, Mary Ethel Mayfield; siblings, James Vassar, Troy Vassar, Monette Yarbrough; her devoted husband, James Howard Pieper; and a grandson, Kee Bryan.

Left to cherish her memories and carry on her legacy are: children, Deana (& Jerry) Staton, Jeff Pieper, Sheila (& Tim) Bryan, and Lee Pieper; grandchildren, Jerry (& Christine) Staton, Jr ., Ashley (& John) Bilyeu, Stephen (& Maria) Long, Jonathan (& Ashley) Pieper, Joseph (& Casie) Pieper; great grandchildren, Penelope Staton, Jethro and James Cash Bilyeu, Alex, Tatiana, and Stella Long, Keegan and Trinity Bryan and Cameron Pieper, John (& Kellie) Bilyeu, Jr.; great-great grandchild, Sofia Bilyeu; Siblings, Sylvia Pruitt and Duffy (& Nancy) Vassar.

Serving as Pallbearers: Jerry Staton, Jr., John Bilyeu, Jethro Bilyeu, Stephen Long, Alex Long, Keegan Bryan, Johnathan Pieper, and Joseph Pieper.

In lieu of flowers donations to First United Methodist Church of Bossier City, or Lifepath Hospice.



