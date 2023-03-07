Retired US Deputy Marshal, Military Veteran Chris Turner Announces Candidacy for House of Representatives

Retired Supervisory Deputy United States Marshal Chris Turner has announced his
candidacy for state representative in District 9 in the October 14th election.
Turner, 54, a Republican, is a native resident of Haughton and is a retired career law
enforcement officer. He retired after serving 24 years with the United States Marshals
Service, earning the rank of Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal. Prior to his career as a
Deputy U.S. Marshal, Turner worked drug interdiction and SWAT as a trooper with the
Louisiana State Police, was a reserve police officer with Bossier City Police
Department and served as a firefighter/EMT for Bossier Parish Fire District #1.
During his law enforcement career with the Marshals Service, Turner commanded the
Violent Offender Task Force for the Western District of Louisiana where he managed
multi-agency violent fugitive operations which resulted in thousands of felony arrests
as well as managing one of four national incident management teams as a team chief
where he responded to critical incidents across the United States.
Turner is also a United States Army veteran, serving as a combat engineer in Operation
Desert Storm in Southwest Asia. Currently, Turner is a small business owner, operating
Station 80 Daiquiris, Spirits, and Specialty Meats on Hwy. 80 in Haughton.
“I spent my entire career defending and protecting the freedoms and livelihoods of law-
abiding citizens in our nation and our state. In my career, I have successfully built coalitions of leaders with varying skills and talents to carry out our missions and goals. As State Representative, I will bring this leadership style of working with others to deliver results in the Legislature,” said Turner.