Revised Graduation Schedule

Due to the possibility of continued inclement weather this week, the location for three Bossier Parish graduation ceremonies is being changed:

Monday, May 17

Benton High Graduation

7:30 p.m.

*Commencement exercises being moved inside school gym

449 Fairburn Avenue

Benton

Tuesday, May 18

Bossier High School Graduation

7:00 p.m.

*Commencement exercises being moved to the Bossier Civic Center

620 Benton Road

Bossier City

Thursday, May 20

Parkway High School Graduation

7:00 p.m.

*Commencement exercises being moved to the Bossier Civic Center

620 Benton Road

Bossier City

We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates if needed as we near the end of the week.