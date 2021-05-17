Revised Graduation Schedule

Due to the possibility of continued inclement weather this week, the location for three Bossier Parish graduation ceremonies is being changed:
Monday, May 17
Benton High Graduation
7:30 p.m.
*Commencement exercises being moved inside school gym
449 Fairburn Avenue
Benton
Tuesday, May 18
Bossier High School Graduation
7:00 p.m.
*Commencement exercises being moved to the Bossier Civic Center
620 Benton Road
Bossier City
Thursday, May 20
Parkway High School Graduation
7:00 p.m.
*Commencement exercises being moved to the Bossier Civic Center
620 Benton Road
Bossier City
We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates if needed as we near the end of the week.