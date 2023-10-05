RFC AND QUEER ALPACA PRODUCTIONS ANNOUNCE THE RETURN OF THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW FEATURING A LIVE SHADOWCAST

Robinson Film Center is once again partnering with Queer Alpaca Productions for a live shadowcast of The Rocky Horror Picture Show for their October Friday Night Freak-Out series, presented by CannaCare of Louisiana on October 27th and 28th at 9pm.

The shadowcast, which is a performance of the film by a live troupe as the movie is being screened, will be the culmination of RFC’s “30 Days of Fright” October programming. “Last year the first screening sold out in less than 24 hours, so we had to add a second,” said Wendell Riley, Executive Director of RFC. “Based on the success of last year we immediately knew that we wanted to make this an annual RFC tradition.”

The Queer Alpaca team will have prop bags for sale on the night of each screening, as audience participation is a major part of the experience. “We are so excited to be partnering with RFC to bring the shadowcast back this year,” said Megan Bryant, Stage Manager for QAP. “This year is going to be bigger and better, so get ready for a night full of thrills, spills, and chills as we celebrate doing the TIME WARP AGAIN!”

Tickets are now available at www.robinsonfilmcenter.org.