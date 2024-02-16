RFC ANNOUNCES REOPENING OF ABBY SINGER’S BISTRO

Robinson Film Center has announced the completion of renovations in Abby Singer’s Bistro. The bistro, which is named after famed Production Manager and Assistant Director Abner E. “Abby” Singer, will reopen to the public on Thursday, February 22nd at 11am for lunch service.

The renovations, which began on January 2nd, include a new overall design and color scheme, a new bar, lighting, and furniture, along with newly polished floors and signage. The bistro’s menu will feature new food, wine and cocktail selections, alongside longtime favorites such as the Tuna Tower, Duck Nachos, and Chicken and Waffles.

“This renovation has been a long time coming, and we are so excited to unveil it to the public,” said Wendell Riley, Executive Director of Robinson Film Center. “Many people don’t realize how important the bistro is to the overall success of RFC, so we have gone to great lengths to optimize the customer experience at Abby’s.” RFC will host a private ribbon cutting ceremony on the 21st to acknowledge the contributions of local organizations that have helped in the renovation before opening to the public a day later.