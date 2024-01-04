RFC BEGINS RENOVATION OF ABBY SINGER’S BISTRO

Robinson Film Center began renovating its restaurant, Abby Singer’s Bistro, on January 2nd, 2024. The project is scheduled to run for several weeks, with a planned reopening in February. While the restaurant is undergoing its renovation, the bistro will still provide its regular lunch and dinner service, along with takeout options in its Event Space on the second floor of RFC.

The renovation, which will include updated lighting, furniture, painting, and décor, will give the restaurant its first full facelift since it opened fifteen years ago. “We are very excited about this project. We have been planning it for quite some time, and we could not have begun this work without the generous support of many local organizations,” said Wendell Riley, RFC’s Executive Director. “The Downtown Development Authority, The Beaird Family Foundation, Mike McSwain Architect, Fusiform Design Workshop, our board, and our generous supporters during Give for Good all made this possible.”

RFC is working with several local contractors to complete the work and will announce a grand reopening in the coming weeks. Updates will be provided on the Abby Singer’s and Robinson Film Center Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as www.robinsonfilmcenter.org.