RFC TO HOST SCREENING OF THE COLOR PURPLE WITH KEY HAIRSTYLIST ANDREA BOWMAN

Robinson Film Center will host a special screening of The Color Purple on January 11th at 7pm with an intro and Q&A by Andrea “Mona” Bowman, a Shreveport native and Key Hairstylist on the film.

Bowman, who grew up in the Mooretown area, graduated from Fair Park High School and attended Wiley College in Marshall Texas. Her film credits include The Great Debaters, Emancipation, Pitch Perfect 3, and True Detective Season 3 among many others. She is a two-time Guild Nominated Hairstylist, an Emmy Nominated Hairstylist, and has an Oscar Shortlist and BAFTAS Longlist to her name. “We are so excited to have Ms. Bowman at a screening of The Color Purple as her work on the film is absolutely beautiful, and we share the same vision of exposing people to different facets of filmmaking,” said Wendell Riley, RFC’s Executive Director. “I would strongly encourage anyone interested in doing hair and makeup on a film set to attend, along with those who just want to get more behind the scenes insight on the film.”

Tickets are on sale at https://robinsonfilmcenter.org/#/tcp-discussion/ or by calling the box office at (318) 459-4122.