Memorial services for Rhonda Carol Gasaway, 62, of Bossier City, Louisiana will be held at 10 am, Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. Visitation will be held January 28, 2021, beginning at 9 am. Officiating the service will be Bob Moore.



Rhonda passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was born in Newellton, Louisiana on June 30, 1958 to Jerrell and Gloria Jean Moring. Rhonda was the oldest of three children. She married the love of her life, J.D. Gasaway on June 30, 1982. They traveled all over the United States while J.D. was in the United States Navy. Rhonda made the perfect military wife adapting to any Navel Air Station that they would be located at, by baking for the squadrons, planning events for different celebrations and made lifelong friends during this time. After life in the military in 2002 they settled in Bossier City, Louisiana. She was a retired civil service employee, wife and mother. She loved spending quality time with her family. She enjoyed going to concerts, car shows and giving her time to anyone who needed it. She was the light of our family and will be missed but never forgotten by many.



She was preceded in death by her mother and father Mr. Jerrell D. and Mrs. Gloria J. Moring; brother Michael A. Moring from Minden, Louisiana. Survivors include her husband for over 38 years, J.D Gasaway; two daughters, Valerie Van Gundy of Columbus, Nebraska, and Veronica Goldsberry and husband, Ryan of Bossier City, Louisiana; three grandchildren, Chase Van Gundy and Evie Van Gundy and Braelyn Goldsberry and one brother Gaylon Moring of Shreveport, Louisiana.



In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (St.Jude.org.) dedicated in her name.

