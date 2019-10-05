Rhonda Dysart Schnell

Advertisement

Bossier City, LA – Services celebrating the life of Rhonda Dysart Schnell will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Eastwood Baptist Church, 2810 Hwy 80, Haughton, LA 71037, with Dr. Rusty Shuler officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Eastwood Baptist Church.

Rhonda was born on December 24, 1957 in Salina, KS. She graduated as valedictorian from Airline High School and then earned her Master’s Degree in education from LSUS. She proudly served as the assistant principal at Plantation Park Elementary and later assumed the role of principal of Stockwell Elementary School where she retired. She volunteered much of her time taking care of the needs of others. She was a pianist at Eastwood Baptist Church, a Sunday School teacher and a servant to all.

“On Wednesday, October 2, 2019 our family and this community lost a wonderful woman of God who loved us all as Christ loved the church. Rhonda showed everyone with whom she came in contact, the true meaning of love, commitment and dedication.”

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack E. Dysart. Rhonda is survived by her husband, Peter Schnell; mother, Miriam Felts; sister, Karla Breland; brothers, Jack L. Dysart (Cheryl) and Mark E. Dysart; nieces and nephews, Jack Dysart Jr., Jared Dysart, Jennifer Dysart and Emily Dysart, six great nieces and nephews as well as her church family and many other friends and loved ones.

Pallbearers will be Allan Pratt, David Pratt, Danny Golden, Don Francis, Kevin Brown and Ken Kruithof.

Memorial contributions may be made to “His Hands Ministry” at Eastwood Baptist Church.