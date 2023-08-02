Ribbon cutting and open house for Louisiana Key Academy set for August 8

Shreveport, LA –Louisiana Key Academy will celebrate its Grand Opening with a Ribbon Cutting and Open House on Tuesday, August 8, at 10:30 AM. The public is invited to attend to support and learn more about Louisiana’s Premier School for Students with Dyslexia. The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will take place at 10:30 AM, with the open house to begin directly after the ceremony.



The Louisiana Key Academy Caddo Campus is located at 261 Arthur Ave in Shreveport’s Broadmoor Neighborhood, the former site of Arthur Circle Elementary. LKA Caddo is a tuition-free, public charter school offering an innovative and effective evidenced-based curriculum for students with dyslexia. LKA Caddo will open in August 2023, serving students in grades K–4 and scale to accommodate grades K–8 over the next few years. Though located in Shreveport, students of all districts and surrounding parishes are eligible to attend if accepted.



“LKA Caddo has assembled a team of passionate and dedicated educators and staff. We are committed to providing a superior education for students with dyslexia in our community,” said Pamela Barker, LKA Caddo Principal. “We have openings available in each grade level and are currently enrolling students.”



School leaders will be on-site with more information for prospective students, parents, and teachers. Free dyslexia screenings will be available at the Open House for potential students for the 2023–2024 school year. Children with dyslexia may have difficulty with spelling but show great imagination. They can be described as slow readers but fast thinkers.



If you would like to learn more about Louisiana Key Academy Caddo Campus, or if you know a student struggling with reading and want to see if LKA Caddo would be a good fit for them, please visit: www.LKAschools.com/caddo or contact Principal Pamela Barker at pamela.barker@lakeyacademy.com or (318)-752-6257.

