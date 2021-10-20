Ribbon Cutting Ceremony celebrates the Grand Opening of David Raines School-Based Health Center at Walnut Hill

David Raines Community Health Centers partnered with the Caddo Parish School Board, Healthy Blue, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System, and The Grayson Foundation to celebrate the grand opening of the newest School-Based Health Center at Walnut Hill Elementary and Middle School with a ceremonial ribbon cutting Friday, October 22nd.

“Healthy Blue is proud to work alongside David Raines Community Health Centers to provide the community with access to high-quality, affordable healthcare services, enabling them to live a positive and healthy lifestyle,” said Dr. Christy Valentine, Healthy Blue President. “We understand the important role that we play to support community health by removing potential barriers and ensure access to convenient, reliable and personal care.”

The addition of the Walnut Hill clinic makes a total of six school-based centers operated by David Raines Community Health Centers in Title I schools within the district. This community partnership allows students access to quality primary care located right on campus.

“Ultimately, having health care services in the school as well as access to all David Raines services, that includes medical, dental, behavioral and pharmacy services, will provide a medical home to students that will continue seamlessly after graduation,” said Willie White III, David Raines Community Health Centers CEO. “In addition, these same services can be extended to the families of the students resulting in comprehensive, affordable, quality health care services regardless of insurance status.”

This school-based health center will provide a range of services to over 1600 students at Walnut Hill Elementary and Middle School. David Raines school-based health centers’ services include medical, behavioral counseling, oral health, and nutrition education. CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System opened the first school-based health center in Shreveport 25 years ago. In August 2017, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier aligned with David Raines Community Health Centers to expand health care access for students beyond the school clinic to all David Raines locations and services.