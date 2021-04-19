Richard A. Ball





Funeral services for Richard A. Ball will be held Friday, April 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Haughton Baptist Church in Haughton, Louisiana with Bro. Gevan Spinney officiating. Interment will follow at Haughton Cemetery in Haughton, Louisiana under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden, Louisiana. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden, Louisiana.



Richard was born May 4, 1959 in Oakland, California and entered into rest April 17, 2021 in Doyline, Louisiana. Richard was a devoted church member at Haughton Baptist Church where he loved serving others and being the hands and feet of Jesus. His career in the oilfield was over 40 years. Richard was an avid outdoorsman, but most of all he was a beloved husband, father, son, grandfather and friend. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him.



He is survived by his wife, Julia Ball of Doyline, mother, Gay Brown and special aunt, like a mother, Hilda Williams both of Haughton; children, Summer Chambers, husband Kirk of Palestine, Texas; Cody Ball, wife Georgia of Evergreen, Melissa Sparano, husband Frank of Benton, and Megan Kinler of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; sister, Donera “Toni” Jacks of Haughton; grandchildren, Alexis and Garrett Chambers, Carter, Hannah, Haidyn, and Lilly Ball, Austin and Jacob Prickett, and Carli Kinler.

Pallbearers will be Kyle Jerner, Kirk Chambers, Justin Keith, Fred Morgan, Rob Burge, and Frank Sporano.



Honorary pallbearers will be Garrett Chambers, Haidyn Ball, Carter Ball, Austin Prickett, Jacob Prickett, Larry Farmer, Melvin Fletcher and Nick Williams.



