Bossier City, LA – Mrs. Rita D. Anderson, a long time resident of Bossier City, LA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 31, 2020, at the age of 77. She was born November 30, 1942, in Logan, Ohio to Eugene and Esther Carpenter. She was predeceased by her mother, father, brother Gary, and her eldest son Douglas. Rita is survived by her husband Jimmie and three children, Brian, Pamela, and Brad in her immediate family, a daughter-in-law Donna, as well as two grandsons, Logan, Jacob, Heather, one great-grandson, Landon, her sister Paula, and brother-in-law Edward.



Rita graduated from Logan High School in Logan, Ohio. She joined the U.S. Army shortly thereafter and became a nurse. While in the Army she met Jimmie Anderson and they were married September 4, 1961, and enjoyed nearly 59 wonderful and fulfilling years together.



Rita was a kind, thoughtful, and a very spiritual person who was loved by all those around her. She had a wonderful love for life and enjoyed helping others through involvement with her favorite charities. She did many things in addition to being a homemaker. She was a nurse at Bossier General Hospital, a Montessori school teacher, and also restored historical homes in Shreveport with great love and passion. She will be missed. A private memorial service for the family will be held to remember her life.