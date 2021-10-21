Riverview Care Center Celebrates “Pink Out Friday” for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The residents and staff of Riverview Care Center enjoyed “Pink Out Friday” on October 15, an activity celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness month. The party raised awareness about breast cancer and recognized and honored the facility’s breast cancer survivors.

“Pink Out Friday honors every cancer patient, family member and friend who has lost the battle and those who continue to conquer it,” said Riverview Care Center Administrator David Bailey. “Our family at Riverview Care Center was eager to celebrate and honor our breast cancer survivors and support a great cause.”

Staff and residents dressed in pink attire and enjoyed pink cupcakes, treat bags, breast cancer awareness wristbands, pins and other party favors. The celebration culminated with a balloon release to honor the survivors in a special way and celebrate hope and healing.

“Coordinating events and activities for our residents to enjoy is a passion of mine,” said Riverview Care Center Activity Assistant Melissa Morrison. “As a breast cancer survivor myself, it was extra special to help plan this awareness party. I am so thankful for my health and for the love and support of my friends at Riverview.”

“It means a lot to be able to come together and raise awareness for a cause that is so important to me,” said Riverview Care Center Admissions Coordinator Deborah Hamilton, who is also a breast cancer survivor. “Together, we can overcome any challenge and this year I am thankful to be able to celebrate our community of love and support.”