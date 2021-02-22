Road Clearing Continues

Warmer temperatures are helping remove ice from many Bossier Parish roads, but other isolated roadways, especially in the northern portion of the parish around the Plain Dealing area, are still hazardous to motorists.



Parish Police Jury highway department workers and members of the LA Army National Guard’s 527th Engineering Battalion are still clearing accumulations from roads that are less heavily travelled. Much of the ice and snow remaining is concentrated in shaded areas.



Drivers are encouraged to be on the lookout for ice patches on all roadways, and to proceed with caution.