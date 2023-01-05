Road Closure

A section of Poole Rd. in south Bossier Parish will be closed beginning Monday,

Jan. 9 through the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13 to repair a culvert. Site of the

closure is 2.8 miles southeast of U.S. Hwy. 71.



Traffic on the south side of the repair site will be detoured to Levee Board Rd.



For Fire, EMS, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, and School Board, address ranges

from 100-1700 Poole Rd. may be accessed from Hwy. 71 including Swan Lake

Rd. south. Address ranges 1720-3000 will be accessed from Levee Board Rd.

including Buckhorn Rd.