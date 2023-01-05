Road Closure

A section of Poole Rd. in south Bossier Parish will be closed beginning Monday,
Jan. 9 through the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13 to repair a culvert. Site of the
closure is 2.8 miles southeast of U.S. Hwy. 71.
Traffic on the south side of the repair site will be detoured to Levee Board Rd.
For Fire, EMS, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, and School Board, address ranges
from 100-1700 Poole Rd. may be accessed from Hwy. 71 including Swan Lake
Rd. south. Address ranges 1720-3000 will be accessed from Levee Board Rd.
including Buckhorn Rd.