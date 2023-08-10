Road closure

Antrim Rd. in north Bossier Parish will be closed until further notice due to an
accident that has caused major damage to a bridge.
Parish officials said the bridge was damaged early Thursday morning when a large
truck hit the structure. This bridge is located .8 mile east off LA Hwy. 3.
Parish police jury highway department crews are expected to begin repair work
after assessment of the damage has been completed.
For residents and emergency personnel, address ranges 100 – 260 Antrim Rd. can
be accessed from HWY 3. Address Ranges 270 – 550 Antrim Rd. can be accessed
from LA Hwy 157.