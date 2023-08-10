Road closure

Antrim Rd. in north Bossier Parish will be closed until further notice due to an

accident that has caused major damage to a bridge.



Parish officials said the bridge was damaged early Thursday morning when a large

truck hit the structure. This bridge is located .8 mile east off LA Hwy. 3.



Parish police jury highway department crews are expected to begin repair work

after assessment of the damage has been completed.



For residents and emergency personnel, address ranges 100 – 260 Antrim Rd. can

be accessed from HWY 3. Address Ranges 270 – 550 Antrim Rd. can be accessed

from LA Hwy 157.