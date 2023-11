The Bossier Parish Highway Department will be closing a portion of Chalybeate Springs Rd in Plain Dealing Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



The closure is located 1.3 miles east of Highway 3. Addresses ranging from 100 to 349 can be accessed from Highway 3. Addresses ranging from 350 to 1400 Chalybeate Springs Rd can be accessed from Highway 157.



Work crews will be replacing a culvert to improve drainage.