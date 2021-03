A portion of Seven Pines Road is closed while crews with the Bossier Parish Police Jury highway department replace a bridge with culverts.



This closure is located on Seven Pines Rd. three-tenths of a mile south of its intersection with La. Hwy. 160. Plans call for the road to reopen in approximately five to six days, weather permitting.



For Fire and EMS, the 100-1535 block can be accessed from La. Hwy. 162; the 1540-1600 block can be accessed from Hwy. 160.