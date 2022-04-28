ROAD CLOSURE: I-20/I-220 Interchange

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the following ROAD closure has been scheduled as follows for the ongoing construction of the new I-20/I-220/BAFB Interchange Access Project.

Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 10:00 p.m. through Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 5:00 a.m.: I-20 westbound will be closed from Exit 33 (LA 157) to Exit 26 (I-220).

This closure is necessary for the removal and replacement of an overhead sign.

Alternate Route: Traffic will be detoured to LA 157 to US 80. Detour signage will be in place as necessary.

Permits/Restrictions: Total ROAD closure at the specified dates/times. All vehicles will need to detour.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.