ROAD CLOSURE: **In Progress** on I-220 in Caddo and Bossier Parishes

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that I-220 in Caddo and Bossier Parishes is in the process of being closed due to winter weather conditions.

DOTD will advise when the closure is complete.

This closure includes the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-220 from the interchange at I-20 (at LA Downs Racetrack in Bossier City) to the I-20/I-220/LA 3132 interchange near the Shreveport Regional Airport.

DOTD’s emergency personnel will continue to monitor upcoming weather situations and will scout the area for safety on the roadways. Crews will be mobilized as needed in the event an area is threatened by severe weather conditions. In addition, DOTD crews will apply salt to any affected bridges and overpasses, remove fallen trees from the roadway and close roads as needed.

DOTD reminds motorists that it is unsafe and unlawful to drive onto a closed road past a “road closed” barricade at any time for any reason.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through areas that may be affected by accumulations of ice on the roadways, especially on elevated surfaces. Please be on the lookout for crews and their equipment.

Visit www.511la.org or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.