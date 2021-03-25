ROAD CLOSURE: LA 157 at LA 3227, Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Friday, March 26, 2021, LA 157 near the intersection with LA 3227 in Haughton, Bossier Parish will be closed.

This closure is to allow for the placement of a new cross drain across LA 157.

This work is being performed by a contractor as part of the development at the corner of LA 157 and LA 3227. It is not being performed by DOTD or by DOTD’s contractor.

In the event of inclement weather, this work will be rescheduled.

Alternate route: Traffic will be detoured to a nearby service road that is constructed as one lane. Because of this configuration, motorists should be prepared for some congestion and delays as work is being done.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at wwwsp.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.