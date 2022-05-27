ROAD CLOSURE: LA 157 at the KCS Railroad crossing, Haughton

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 8:00 p.m., LA 157 at the Kansas City Southern Railroad crossing in Haughton, Bossier Parish will be closed.

This closure is located just south of the intersection with LA 614, and is scheduled to last until Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

This is to allow KCS crews to make necessary repairs to their tracks.

Alternate Route: Detour signage will be in place.

Permits/Restrictions: Total road closure. All vehicles must detour.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.