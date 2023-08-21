ROAD CLOSURE: LA 3 (Benton Rd) near Shed Road, Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Sunday, August 27, 2023, LA 3 (Benton Road) at the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad crossing immediately north of Shed Road in Bossier City will be closed.

This closure is scheduled to take place from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and is necessary to allow DOTD crews to perform roadway maintenance at this location.

Restrictions/Permits: Total road closure at the specified location. All vehicles will need to detour.

Alternate Route: Detour signage will be in place.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.