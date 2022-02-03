ROAD CLOSURE: LA 3 Benton Road Overpass

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the Benton Road Overpass (LA3) is now closed.

This closure is necessary due to impending inclement weather.

The closure will stay in place until such time as the bridge/overpass is deemed as safe.

Permits/Restrictions:

Total road closure at the specified location. All vehicles will need to detour.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your cooperation and patience and wants you to stay safe and drive with caution, if you have to be out. As an added reminder, it is unlawful and unsafe to drive around barricades and closures.