ROAD CLOSURE: LA 532 overpass at I-20, Webster Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, LA 532 will be closed on the south end of the overpass at I-20 near Minden in Webster Parish.

This closure is part of the ongoing LA 532 overpass replacement project.

No traffic will be allowed to access I-20 or the LA 532 overpass from the south side of the interstate. Motorists will still be able to access I-20 from the north side of LA 532 during this closure.

This closure is anticipated to last approximately one week, and is part of a series of closures that will be conducted in phases in order to minimize the inconvenience to the traveling public. Future closures are planned, and may last for a longer period of time.

Additional updates will be issued via MyDOTD for future closures on LA 532 as the project progresses.

These closures are necessary to begin tying the new roadway in to the newly constructed LA 532 overpass.

Alternate route: Detour signage will be in place.

Restrictions/Permits: Total road closure on LA 532 on the south side of I-20. Motorists will need to follow detour as posted.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Visit www.511la.org or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at wwwsp.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.