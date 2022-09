Contractors for the Bossier Parish Police Jury are scheduled to begin road

construction on Caplis Sligo Rd. from Sligo Rd. to Shadow Ridge Dr. beginning

Monday, Sept. 19.



Motorists should expect lane closures, but local traffic will be maintained at all

times. Motorists are also reminded to drive with caution through construction areas

and to watch for workers and equipment.



Contract time for the project is 150 calendar days.