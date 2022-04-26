ROAD / LANE CLOSURE: LA 3 Southbound & I-220 Westbound Entrance Ramp, Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on:

Friday, April 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. through Monday, May 2, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.: The Southbound, outside lane on LA 3 (Benton Road) will be closed.

Additionally: The I-220 Westbound entrance ramp from LA 3 (Benton Rd) Southbound will be closed.

These closures are necessary to allow the contractors to begin concrete patching operations on the I-220 Westbound entrance ramp.

This work will last approximately 3 days.

Alternate route: N/A

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

