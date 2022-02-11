ROAD/LANE CLOSURE: US79/US80 (E Texas St), Bossier City

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm, there will be alernating lane closures in place in the eastbound and westbound lanes of US79/80 near the intersection of Benton Road and E Texas Street.

These lane closures are necessary to allow Union Pacific Railroad to work on the overhead signals.

Alternate route: N/A

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.