A section of Cycle Plant Rd will begin reconstruction Wednesday, July 5 and is

scheduled to be completed in 30 days.



Intermediate lane closures are planned from Padgett Rd to Seven Pines Rd. which

will impact address ranges of 317 – 650 Cycle Plant Rd. and Circle M Rd.



Although this is not a total closure, motorists are encouraged to detour around this

zone to allow contractors finish the job on time.