Shreveporter sentenced to 30 years in prison for armed robbery at a Bossier City Burger King

SHREVEPORT – A man who robbed a Bossier City Burger King shift manager at gunpoint was sentenced Monday to 30 years in federal prison.

Ivory Carl Myles, 30, of Shreveport, was sentenced Sept. 30 by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr., for interference with commerce by robbery and use of a firearm during a crime of violence. Myles was also sentenced to five years of supervised release following confinement.

Advertisement

The defendant pleaded guilty on Dec. 13, 2018.

On July 21, 2017, around 3:30 a.m., while Ivory Myles was working at a Bossier City Burger King restaurant, he entered the safe where the shift manager was making a cash drop, turned off the lights and put a gun to her head. He then told her to give him the money and threatened to kill her.

Myles fled the scene in a vehicle and forced the victim at gun point to leave the Burger King with him. He made her drive while he sat in the back seat. On the way to Houston, Texas, he had her stop the vehicle in a parking lot and he sexually assaulted her. He then had her stop at a hotel where he sexually assaulted her again. Myles eventually released the victim in Houston, and was later apprehended by police in Beaumont, Texas, following a high-speed chase.

During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a Walther .22-caliber handgun loaded with 11 hollow-point bullets and one bullet in the chamber.

The FBI and ATF investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tiffany E. Fields and Allison D. Bushnell prosecuted the case.