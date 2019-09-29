Robert A. Cox

Benton, LA – A memorial service for Robert A. Cox will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Robert was born May 21, 1971 in Columbus, OH and passed away September 25, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. He a veteran of the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert M. Cox.

Robert is survived by his mother, Sharilyn Bruner of Minden, LA;

son, Garrett Cox of Minden, LA; daughters, Sidney Cox of Haughton, LA, Brittney Cox of Shreveport, LA and a grandson, Kayden Zamora.