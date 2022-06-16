Robert “Bob” Carter







Robert “Bob” Carter passed away peacefully on June 13, 2022, at the age of 87. Bob, as he was called by his many friends, was born in Johnson County, Arkansas, on April 20, 1935. A funeral service for Robert Earl Carter will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Plain Dealing Church of Christ, 501 E. Palmetto Ave, Plain Dealing, LA 71064. The family will be welcoming friends and family at a visitation Friday, June 17, 2022, 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 pm at Rose Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111.

Bob joined the Air Force after Lamar High School in Clarksville, Arkansas. He was stationed in Bossier City where he met the love of his life and wife of 66 years, bitsBetty McKenzie Carter.



Bob enjoyed working for 30 years at Delta Airlines in Shreveport before retiring in 1986. Shortly after, he was asked to start a second career and worked with Bossier Parks and Recreation youth programs for another 30 years before retiring to take care of his family.

Bob spent his adult life involved in sports of all kinds. He coached and refereed hundreds of children and adults to many memorable moments. He always seemed to remember details about everyone he had met there during the last 50 years.



His hobbies transitioned through the years. His love of sports led him to compete in basketball, softball and fishing until his 40s. With his natural coordination, he had many seminal moments that his family was able to witness. He played against barnstorming teams of All Americans and Professionals during the ‘50s while in the Service. He then decided to compete in a national casting championship with his homemade fishing rods during the ‘70s. He managed to win and beat the national champion two straight years during the ‘70s. He turned down a job offers to travel and put on casting exhibitions after a few wins because he would have been required to be away from his family. He fell in love with the game of golf in his 50s and made thousands of memories with friends. He continued playing competitive golf with his friends at Oakland Plantation Country Club until he passed.



Bob was a loving and dedicated husband and father. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Carter Tyner, and father, John Carter; Brother Delbert Carter, and Sister Wanda Payne. Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty McKenzie Carter; his two children, son John Carter and daughter Robin Carter; his grandson Joshua Carter and mother Dawn M. Carter, along with his sister Janice Hard and husband William.

Honoring Bob as pallbearers will be Scott Masters, Michael Opperman, Dewayne Caesar, Jay Johnson, Reginald Adams, Randy Matlock and Honorary pallbearers Jerry Spears, Bruce McElwee and Rusty Peterson.



The family would like to give a special the Southern Hospice specialist, specifically mentioning Tammy, Katie, Shelia and Connie for the incredible passion they provided during our times of need. A special thank you to Christine James and Fredrick Brooks for everything you have done to keep him comfortable and smiling. We also want to thank the doctors that provided care for our father, Dr. Cox, Dr. Rimmer, Dr. Peddi, Russ Robinson and John White.