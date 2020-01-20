Robert “Bob” Remedies

Benton, LA – Services for Robert “Bob” Remedies began with a visitation between: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Hill Crest Funeral Home in Haughton, Louisiana. A rosary was held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, January 16th, with Funeral Mass following at 1:00 p.m. The Rosary and Mass was held at St. Jude Catholic Church, in Benton, Louisiana, with Father Mark Watson presiding, and Father Karl Daigle assisting.

‘Bobby’ was born in Zwolle, LA on Dec 2, 1947 to Leo and Emma Remedies. The family soon moved to Bossier City where Bobby and his siblings were raised. As some family members relocated out to Benton, Bobby soon joined them in Benton, where he spent his later years.

‘Bob’ as many began addressing him during his adult years was an artist. He loved to draw and also was gifted with water-colors. When he wasn’t being creative, he liked his sports—outdoors, fishing whenever he could, or inside watching football, rooting for his LSU Tigers on Saturday and then the Saints on Sunday. He also greatly enjoyed history and was quite the ‘History-Buff’. He would read war novels and relaxed watching war movies. But don’t get too rowdy at his house, he’d waive you out.

Mr. Remedies was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Lane Remedies.

Bobby is survived by: sisters, Joan (& Gerald) Brown, Mary (& Wayne) Graveson, Jeanie (& Chris) Cothren, and Patsy Remedies; brothers, Ron (& Sandra) Remedies, Chris (& Adrienne) Remedies, and Mike (& Candy) Remedies.

Also, left to cherish the memories of ‘Uncle Bob’ are numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews, all of whom will miss him dearly.